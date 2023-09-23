JOPLIN, Mo– Missouri Southern was at home hosting Northeastern State, and won big over the Riverhawks, 42-0!

Missouri Southern opened the game with the ball and put together a 8 plays, 75 yards drive that was capped off by an Anthodius Ashley 3-yard touchdown. Lions led 7-0.

The Lions defense came through in a big way after Evrin Hawkins intercepted a ball to prevent a score by the Riverhawks.

MSSU then went on a 94-yard drive down the field and Luke Sampson found Akeem Gilmore for the 18-yard touchdown. Lions led 14-0 going into halftime.

Opening up the second half, on their first offensive drive of the half, the Lions added on to their lead after Sampson found JarMichael Cooper for the 7-yard connection to go up 21-0.

After a recovery on a muffed kick, Missouri Southern took over with great field position.

Instead of using his arm, Sampson decided to use his legs and ran in for a 7-yard touchdown to go up 28-0.

On the ensuing drive, Maurion Clemons sacked Riverhawks Quarterback Ben Ward and MSSU’s Jermaine Young Jr scooped up the ball and went to end zone for 60-yards! Lions running away with it up 35-0.

In the fourth quarter, Missouri Southern put in their second stringers and they made an impact!

Quarterback Isaac Kittrell scrambled for 25-yards untouched to the end zone. they went up 42-0.

QB1 Luke Sampson finished 16/22 for 244 yards and 3 total touchdowns.

Lions are now 3-1 on the year. Their next game will be on the road when they travel to face Central Oklahoma next Saturday.