For the third straight year the Joplin Globe held their annual high school sports banquet.

Missouri Southern and Missouri Sports Hall of Famer, Pat Lipira was the keynote speaker.

Calli Beshore, of Nevada, was named female athlete of the year. Beshore is a cross-country runner, basketball player, and track and field athlete for the Tigers.

Zach Westmoreland, of Joplin, was named male athlete of the year. Westmoreland plays football, basketball, and participates in track and field.