Missouri Scores:

Joplin 42 Ray-Pec 56

Neosho 29 Willard 43

Nevada 42 Harrionsville 21 (Nevada plays at Lincoln College Prep next week)

College Heights 44 Osceola 53 (Osceola will play at Drexel next week)

Carl Junction 42 Grandview 13 (CJ will play top seed KC Center next week)

Monett 36 Logan-Rogersville 22 (Monett will play top seed West Plains next week)

Mcdonald County 7 Marshfield 6 (MCC will play Bolivar next week)

Aurora 21 Cassville 24 (Cassville plays at top seed Reeds Spring next week)

Mt. Vernon 65 Clever 0 (MV will play Forsyth next week)

Miller 6 Marionville 56 (Marionville will play Thayer next week)

Ash Grove 41 Diamond 0 (Ash Grove plays Cabool next week)

Sarcoxie 20 Cabool 28 (Cabool plays at Ash Grove next week)

East Newton 7 Hollister 37 (Hollister plays at Seneca next week)

Kansas Scores:

Pittsburg 42 Washington 8

Girard 35 Parson 0 (Girard plays Frontenac next week)

Galena 38 Anderson County 13 (Galena will play Columbus next week)

Frontenac 35 Iola 15 (Frontenac will play at Girard next week)

Columbus 46 Burlington 8 (Columbus plays at Galena next week)

Chanute 49 KC Schlagle 6

Labette County 22 Eudora 54

Fort Scott 12 Atchison 48

Riverton 14 Osage City 50 (Thurs.)

Baxter Springs 35 Prarie View 21 (Non-Playoff Game)

Oklahoma Scores:

Quapaw 46 Wyandotte 7

Grove 72 Pryor 7

Miami 35 Cleveland 7 (Wardogs clinch a playoff spot after 14 years)

Jay 30 Central 21

Commerce 55 Ketchum 24

Afton 14 Fairland 15