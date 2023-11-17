WEBB CITY, MO — Webb City advances to the Class 5 State Semi-finals after defeating Grain Valley, 49-35.

Webb City’s offense went for 567 total yards of offense. They finished with 447 rushing yards and 120 pass yards.

QB Gabe Johnson finished with 16 carries, 255 yards, 2 touchdowns. RB Omari Jackson had 13 carries for 121 yards and 2 scores. Johnson also finished with 78 passing yards and a touchdown.

WR Slade Hurd had 11 carries for 54 yards and 2 touchdowns. WR Joseph DeGraffenreid had 4 catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Head Coach Ryan McFarland said, “So proud of our players. You know, they played hard. We’ve talked all week, this was a game where there’s gonna be a lot of adversity, a lot of swings. We knew offensively they’re going have some big plays and we kept telling them all week is like the team that keeps fighting and keeps fighting the adversity and doesn’t give up will be the team that has a chance to win and our guys, they gave themselves a chance to win at the end. And then we finally got to that two score lead. And they kept fighting, but really proud of our kids just for the effort and composure that they kept on the field tonight”.

Defensively, Brody Eggleston led the way with 12 total tackles. Connor Gayman had 7. Jace Jones and Jordan Howard each had 4.

Senior Offensive Lineman Shaun Hunt said, “Well, I mean, obviously, you know, this whole week we’ve been preparing for a great team. Grain Valley obviously played very well. So, I mean, I’m absolutely ecstatic to be playing in this game, you know, against two opponents. You know, they’ll be tough. You know, it’ll be even harder. So. But we’re really glad, we got out of here with a win. Last game at home. So it feels really good”.

Webb City will now wait to see who they will face in the semis. They will face the winner of Republic/Helias Catholic.