WEBB CITY, Mo. — High school basketball season for some teams has begun, but for Webb City boys basketball that’s not the case just yet. Their season will tip off in two weeks.

The Cardinals finished the 2022-23 season with a 17-11 record. For the majority of last year’s squad, it was their first time playing varsity.

Despite such a young group, they still made it to the second round of districts.

Coming into the 2023-24 season, Webb City has players with one year of varsity under their belt with seven returners from last year’s team, three of which are starters. The Cardinals will still be a young team with only two seniors.

Head Coach Jason Horn said, “This year with three starters returning, those guys are going to have an understanding of what it takes to compete at that level the speed, the strength, physicality, and I think they’re going be able to relate to our younger guys and then also be a crutch for our young guys to lead on, especially in those tough, big game moments.”

Webb City begins its season at home to host the Monett Cubs, on December 5th at 7 p.m.

Barron Duda said, “It’s going to help us a lot, especially at the way games and just with the environment of a varsity game and with the student-like student sections, it’s just a whole environment and I think some of that experience is definitely a carryover and translate to a few more wins.”

Eliott Pace said, “I think it’s going to be a big jump because, you know, last year no returning starters and everybody, we did have a young team and we’re going to this year besides buried in Amari. So it is going to help a lot having that extra year.”