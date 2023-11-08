WEBB CITY, Mo — Over at Webb City, Drew Vonder Haar signed to continue his athletic and academic career playing baseball at Missouri Southern State University.

Last season as a junior, he was named to the Class 5 District 7 Team and the All-COC Team as a 2nd Team Utility Player.

Vonder Haar also led the Cardinals in sluggin percentage and double last season!

Here’s what he had to say on his decision to stay close to home.

MSSU Baseball commit Drew Vonder Haar said, “Yeah. You know, I always loved being around the campus when I was younger. And even now, living around the campus. Love staying close to my family, too. Hard to leave them. So getting an opportunity to play at Missouri Southern is just ideal for me”.