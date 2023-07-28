WEBB CITY, Mo– The Webb City 12u Little League team is coming off winning the state championship last weekend in Columbia. But the Cardinals did have to battle through some adversity after being down in all three of their games and having the grit to come back to win all of them.

Turner Doennig said, “We never give up and we keep going and push and score and that’s what got us this far”.

Max Woodmansee said, “I think we got really good chemistry and I think we can win a lot of games”.

Head Coach Andrew Doennig said, “I think we’ve got some kids who’ve played a lot of baseball. We’ve had some kids, like the last game Kam was on the mound and in those close games, we’ve had some kids that are pitching close games so far in their lives. And, I mean, we just had some confidence in the guys coming to the plate, and we had some kids, get on base, get some timely hits and turn the lineup over when we needed it to and kind of got us kind of guys to the plate when we needed to be. And, kids coming up with timely hits is what really mattered”.

Webb City will practice for a few more days until they leave for the Little League Midwest Regional Tournament. And during these practices, the focus for these guys leading up to the tournament is simple.

Doennig said, “Hitting. We got good defense and pitching. We just got to hit the ball and we’ll be good to go”.

Woodmansee said, “Pitching, defense and hitting”.

The Midwest Regional Tournament is taking place in Indianapolis, so the journey up there is certainly something these guys are looking forward to and are excited about.

Woodmansee said, “Yeah, I’m excited. It’s gonna be a journey”.

Doennig said, “Winning, having fun and having the opportunity, if we win to go to Williamsport”.

Not only will these boys representing the state of Missouri, but also the town of Webb City and having the opportunity to do so on a national stage is always special.

Doennig said, “Feels pretty good. Knowing that we can represent a big portion of America”.

Coach Doennig said, “It’s an honor for sure, to be able to represent the state of Missouri and then for our kids to be able to go up to Indianapolis and represent this town, this community and this Little League organization. It’s a great honor. We’re going to go out there and play the best of our abilities. And I know these kids are going to handle themselves well and play with a lot of class”.

As far as the bracket, their first game will be next Friday at 1:00 p.m. CT where their first game will be against the Wisconsin Little League state champs.

All games during the tournament will be airing on ESPN+ for those that want to watch and keep up with the team.