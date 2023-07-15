WEBB CITY, Mo– Four Little League teams from Webb City made it to state, including the 10u Little League team who are prepping for their state tournament next weekend.

After winning their district title a few days ago, Webb City’s 10u team had to make a quick turnaround to prepare for their state tournament that kicks off next weekend.

The state tournament will be in Crystal City, Missouri. It is a four-day tournament and runs from July 21st-July 24th. The tournament is a double-elimination style bracket.

Webb City’s first game will be Friday, July 21st. If the Cardinals win all the way through, they will be playing for a state title on Monday.

We caught up with Head Coach Garrett Taylor who explained what the focus is this week in practice with the boys.

We also caught up with Little Leaguers Zaeden Hobbs and Kaleb Tucker about how excited they are to go and play at state and what they’re looking forward to the most.