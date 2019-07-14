Webb City Wins Game One of Little League State Championship 15-10

Breaking News
Cardinals one win away from Missouri State Championship

Webb City 16U won their first game of the Little League Softball Missouri State Championship 15-10 over De Soto.

The Cardinals can punch their ticket to Indianapolis for the Central Region tournament with a win over De Soto on Sunday at 5 PM. Winner of the region moves on to the Little League Softball World Series in Portland, Oregon.

The Cardinals’ bats did most of their damage in the first two innings, opening up with seven runs in the 1st then scoring three more in the 2nd en route to at 15-10 victory.

