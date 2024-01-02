WEBB CITY, MO – Webb City boys basketball picked up their fourth straight win against McDonald County Tuesday night.

The Cardinals finished with 18 takeaways in what was a strong game on both sides of the ball. Barron Duda lead the team in scoring with 19 points, and Holton Keith finished shortly behind him with 14 of his own.

The Cardinals offense put up 81 against the Mustangs in their 81-38 victory.

Up next, Webb City will participate in the Kaminsky Classic on January 4th, while McDonald County will host Carthage on January 5th.