The Webb City Cardinals was in the championship game of the 2023 Kaminsky Classic against the Francis Howell Vikings.

The Cardinals pulled out a close 53-52 victory and takes home the first place trophy. They were led by Barron Duda who scored 18 points and had eight rebounds. Holton Keith finished with 11 points. Also, Duda and Alex Martin was names All-Tournament Team.

The Cardinals are now 10-2 on the season so far. They will be back in action to start conference play Tuesday, January 10th at home to face the Neosho Wildcats at 7:30 p.m.