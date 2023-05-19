The Webb City Cardinals baseball squad will faceoff with McDonald County in a highly anticipated district championship matchup Monday at 6:00 in Neosho.

Webb City enters the Class 5 District 7 championship game after an exciting win over Belton last night. The Cardinals won the game 3-2 after it went to extra innings. In the 8th inning, Shaun Hunt secured a hit driving in the winning run and walking it off against the Pirates.

Webb City enters the district title game with a 20-13 record. The Cardinals and Mustangs met up earlier this season in April and McDonald County won the game 6-3. Webb City will look for some revenge in Monday’s matchup. We caught up with the team ahead of the championship game.

Andrew Doennig said, “It’s pretty awesome, it’s kind of an expectation we have that we wanna play for a district championship every single year, so coming into this season I knew we had some tough games and we had some good opponents and all of our schedule is built towards getting to this point, so we wanna be playing our best at the end of the year and I think we’re playing pretty well right now.”

Shaun Hunt said, “I mean it’s amazing, obviously going to back-to-back district championships and getting a chance to play a team that beat us early in the season, we’re excited to play again, we’re ready to go and these guys are fired up, so we’re ready. We gotta play our game. We can compete with anybody if we play our hearts out, so good defense. Come through at the plate, no errors, throw strikes, that’s what’s gonna get us past it.”