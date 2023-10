WEBB CITY, MO – Rhonda Lawrence’s Cardinals soared past the McDonald County Mustangs Monday night.

Jaeli Rutledge and Aubree Lassiter both contributed with big kills early in the first set. Libero Avery Gardner also helped facilitate the offense along with Savannah Crane.

The Cardinals completed a 3-0 sweep of the Mustangs, and move to 19-5 on the year. McDonald County moves to 3-21 on the year.

Up next, the Cardinals will play Ozark on Tuesday, while McDonald County will take on Cassville.