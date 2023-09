JOPLIN, MO – It was a clean sweep for the Webb City Cardinals as they got the best of the Joplin Eagles Thursday night.

In what was a loud Joplin crowd, Webb City kept their composure after being down in each set, and worked their way back for three straight wins.

Webb City’s Aubrey Lassiter lead the offense with multiple kills on the night, and she was assisted in large part by libero Sophia Crane.

The Cardinals will move to 8-1 on the year, while Joplin falls to 3-7-1.