The Webb City volleyball team captured the Class 4 District 6 Championship Tuesday night over Carl Junction. They would sweep the match 3-0 and become back to back district champs.

Webb City now heads to the state tournament. The Cardinals will be hosting Helias Catholic this Saturday at 1:00 pm.

Webb City has really turned up it’s level of play by sweeping every opponent in the in the district tournament.

The Helais Catholic Crusaders are a pretty tough team as well with a 29-6-3 record. As for the Cardinals they sit with a 31-4-2 record going into Saturday’s game.

The team is very excited about being able to host the quarterfinal game.

Head Coach Rhonda Lawrence said, “That’s awesome we get to host we’ve never gotten to host a quarterfinal and the dome is going to be packed for sure…everybody’s just super stoked about it they’re already talking about it been talking about it all week. So, we’re really excited to get out there and…play in front of our home crowd and really turn it up and blow the roof off.”

Brenda Lawrence said, “Yeah, I’m definitely so excited and I feel like our team is going to come together for that game. I feel like…in big games this year this year especially against Ozark we stepped up to plate we came, we played, we won. And I feel like we can definitely do that again and we’re all rooting for it and working for it and we feel like we have people behind us that want us to succeed and we got big things planned.”