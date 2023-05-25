The Webb City boys track & field team has had an impressive season to this point. They get ready to leave for the Class 4 state meet this weekend.

In their Class 4 sectionals meet last weekend, The boys team finished first with 111 points, while 13 entries qualified for the state meet in 11 different events.

The Webb City girls team took 5th as a team earning 64 points. They will compete in six different events at the state meet.

State will take place in Jefferson City from Friday to Saturday. Webb City head coach Dustin Miller spoke on his team ahead of the meet.

Dustin Miller said, “I’m really proud of the way this group is progressing and I feel like our jav, our disc, our vaulters, our distance kids are all trending in the right direction right now. The girls 4×100 is breaking the school record every time they run it, so I feel really good, I know our sprint boys are ready to go, so I feel good about where we’re going. It’s a lot of positive energy. It feels like some of our teams that are in the mix for a trophy.”