Last Saturday, the Webb City boys track and field team earned the Class 4 District 6 title in Hollister. The girls team took second at the meet.

The boys gathered a total of 169 points at the meet to earn themselves the district title. The girls team finished with 140 points, second to Marshfield.

The Webb city boys ended up as winners of six events, while also taking second in four other events.

A total of 19 entries for the boys and 14 entries for the girls will get to compete in sectionals this weekend. We caught up with head coach Dustin Miller to talk about their strong showing at the district meet.

Dustin Miller said, “We have some depth in our sprints, our young distance runners are coming along and they scored some quality points, we have some young jumpers that contributed and set some PRs and we’re certainly deep in the vault and the javelin. Just all around, our young kids knowing they can step up and score two or three points, it’s not all about the top 4, it’s about the top 8 scoring points for the team and that’s the culture we try to have here and that’s what was on display Saturday for us.”