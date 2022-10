We had a big rivalry matchup in High School Volleyball Tuesday evening between Webb City and Joplin.

It would also close out both team’s regular season calendar as they head into district play.

Webb City would all three sets. Set one 25-14. Set two 25-19, and set three 25-16.

The Cardinals are now 28-4-2 on the season and will be the #1 seed head into the district tournament this weekend. That will be played in Willard.