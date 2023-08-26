AURORA, Mo– McDonald County was hosting a softball tournament and today faced off against Webb City.

Webb City started fast and came out on fire jumping out to a 8-0 lead after two innings.

McDonald County finally found some offense after Dakota O’Brien hit a solo home-run to make it 8-1.

That home-run would spark some offense as McDonald County closed the gap to three after Carlee Cooper hit a two-run bomb over the wall to make it 9-6.

In the top of the 7th, Webb City shut the door on any notion of a comeback thanks to a two-RBI single courtesy of Makenzie Wynn to extend their lead to 11-7.

Mustangs had one last chance in the bottom of the 7th, but Webb’s defense came through for a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

Webb City won 11-7 over the Mustangs. The Lady Cards also defeated Quapaw earlier in the day 11-1 to go 2-0 on the weekend!

They will be back at home on Monday when they host Nevada. McDonald County will to travel to Ozark on Monday.