The Webb City soccer team would win the Class 3 District 6 title last Thursday with a 5-3 win over Belton and made history in doing so.

This is the first district championship the program has won since 1999. The Cardinals also had wins over Ruskin and Grandview in the district tournament.

During the middle of the season, Webb City went through a bit of a slump. But as of late they’ve really gone on a hot streak at the right time.

The Cardinals felt that they could earn that district title this season. Now that they actually became champions it means so much for the school and program.

Head Coach Nick Harmon said, “It’s massive for the program. We’ve been chipping away at it for the last few years since I’ve been here…and particularly for these upperclassmen who been apart of it and…come so close but fallen short throughout their time here it really means alot to them and the program.”

Jadon Brisco voiced, “It’s really a great feeling it’s like…nothing we’ve ever felt before and it’s really amazing to achieve these big things with these guys around me because they’re my family.”

Alex Flores stated, “It feels great…like my teammate said…it’s just take hard work and it’s just the best feeling ever that to accomplish a goal that we set at the beginning of the season and then winning it for like…in 23 years…it’s just…nice.”