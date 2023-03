JOPLIN, Mo. — The Webb City Cardinals baseball team was in action Thursday afternoon at Warren Turner Field against Lakes Community High School from Illinois.

The Cardinals came out hot early in the game with a six-run inning and never looked back. Webb City ran away from the Eagles in six innings with a shutout win 10-0.

The Cardinals will play in Springfield for the Red & Blue Tourney March 31 and April 1. They take on the Liberty Blue Jays Friday.