Webb City sets three point record in win over St. Louis Christian

Cardinals hit 11 threes to advance to Kaminsky Classic Semifinal

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 09:11 PM CST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 09:11 PM CST

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Webb City Cardinals shot 11 of 24 from three in a 72-36 victory over St. Louis Christian Academy to advance to the winner's bracket of the 2019 Kaminsky Classic.

Terrell Kabala had a game-high 15 points, shooting 3 of 5 from three, in the Cardinals victory. Colton McKee and Nickhai Howard were also in double-figures for the Cardinals.

Up next for Webb City will be a winner's bracket semifinal matchup with William Chrisman, who defeated Nevada in the opening game of the tournament. Tip-off will be at 6PM from Kaminsky Gym.  

