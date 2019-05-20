Sports

Webb City Set for Sectional Matchup with Willard

Cardinals will face Tigers on Tuesday

WEBB CITY, MO - Tuesday will be Webb City's second appearance in state sectionals under head coach Garry Highfill, and they'll be facing his former team, the Willard Tigers who are coming off a 9-2 win over Lee's Summit West.

The Tigers defeated the Cardinals at Webb 11-1 back on April 16th. Webb will turn to senior Cade Beason on the mound who's coming off a shutout victory in the district semifinal round.

