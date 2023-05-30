Last Saturday, the Webb City Cardinals baseball team was looking for a trip to the Class 5 semifinals and they made it happen after a tough battle at home against the Kearney Bulldogs.

Webb City pulled out the win against Kearney 3-2. Kaylor Darnell pitched five innings giving up only two hits and two runs. Walker sweet shut the door out of the pen for the rest of the game throwing five strikeouts in two innings including the game winning strikeout.

The Cardinals now prepare to travel to Ozark for the Class 5 semifinals. They start the final four off with St. Francis Borgia at 1:00 Friday in Sky Bacon Stadium. The Knights enter the game with a 24-5 record after becoming Class 5 District 5 champs and defeating Glendale in the quarterfinals. Webb City understands every game will be a tough battle at this point. The team is ready for the challenge in Ozark this weekend.

Andrew Doennig said, “We try to replicate what their pitcher’s gonna be like, Borgia’s got a really good number one starter, so we’re trying to see a lot of good velocity this week in practice, but we’re just kind of doing the same thing, just making sure you’re sharp on everything. At this point in the year, there’s nothing new you’re gonna do. The team that’s gonna win this time of year is the team that pitches the best and catches the best. Somebody the other day said that we weren’t very good offensively and all that matters is you gotta score one more than the other guy, so that’s kinda the motif we got right now.”

Walker Sweet said, “I think we just need to go in confident and play our game, don’t let the moment get too big and it’s gonna be a packed stadium, just because of the atmosphere and how far into the season it is. It’s one of those things where we need to play our game, go and have that confidence, that swagger we have here and just go out there and prove that we’re better than you.”