Volleyball season is right around the corner and one of our local high school teams are ready to be back on the court.

That would be Webb City–Friday morning the team had practice gearing up for this upcoming season. This year’s seniors really want to lead their team further. Last year the cardinals were knocked out in the first round of playoffs by Logan-Rogersville. So this year they want to make this year memorable.

During the offseason, the seniors were impressed with how the team has came together and other players have stepped up. As leaders of the team they want to set the tone for this season with four words. Webb City Senior Kyah Sanborn said, “We had these balls we were around these balls for practice and we chose four words we chose being intentional, investing, stability and diligence…those four words we’re trying to stick with throughout the year to be leaders and show the team what’s up.”

Also, the seniors don’t want to use the seniority over the team they want to be one big team. Webb City Senior Kate Brownfield mentioned, “I think we want to present more like of a level playing field and like we are not above you guys and like we are right there with you like you’re just as much as we are important like we showing we’re one team.

Webb City Senior Brenda Lawrence stated on what she has been telling the younger players, “Definitely, just having a positive attitude because you can only control what happens on your side of the court and the crowd is going to be crazy like stuff is going to happen but you can only control the atmosphere around you.”

Webb City volleyball team first game is August 29th at Bentonville West High School at 7 p.m.