At Webb City High School, several Cardinals made their commitment to play at the college level Wednesday afternoon.

Six total athletes signed in front of family and friends after school. Those six athletes included Izzy Lopez committing to Cottey College for basketball, Gage Chapman signing to Missouri Valley College for baseball, Alex Flores will head to Crowder College for soccer, Brylee Burns joins the stunt team at Drury University, Cheyenne Lawson is also heading to Drury for cheerleading and Joe Adams made his commitment to Ozark Christian College for basketball. We caught up with a couple athletes to talk about their signing.

Brylee Burns said, “I wanted somewhere that was gonna feel more like home, and so whenever I went to Drury, I actually didn’t go there for a college visit, I went there for a recruitment clinic. I went there and they actually wanted to recruit me and that’s when I made the decision that’s where I wanted to go because of how welcoming the community is there.”

Izzy Lopez said, “It’s very fun, there’s times where I was nervous, but I feel like that’s just the adrenaline rush, but I’m very excited and I’m very happy that I’m doing it. I really love the campus there, the people there, the coaches, when I went there it felt like home.”