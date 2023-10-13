WEBB CITY, MO – After a stunning loss last week, the Webb City Cardinals are back in the win column. Ryan McFarland’s squad defeated the Neosho Wildcats handedly Friday evening.

Gabe Johnson helped the Cardinals put up over 400 yards in total offense in his multi-touchdown effort. Neosho’s offense and Quenton Hughes did provide a spark towards the end of the first half, but ultimately, the Cardinals were too much for them to handle.

The Cardinals, now 6-2, will close out the regular season with a road trip to Branson next week. Neosho, now 1-7, will travel to Joplin to face the Eagles.