JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Lady Eagles hosted their arch rival the Webb City Lady Cardinals in a three-team contest Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Cardinals complete a comeback to defeat the Lady Eagles 14-10 in a slugfest.

Webb City jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first. Then, Joplin responded in the bottom of the first with a double from Ava Wolf that brought home three Eagles. A two-run homer from Abby Lowery pushed Joplin lead 5-2. But, Webb City came back within one 7-6 going into the top of the fifth. In the later innings, it became a back-and-forth game and Webb City had enough to beat Joplin.

The Lady Cardinals will return to action on Tuesday, September 12 to host COC opponent the Carthage Lady Tigers at 4:30 p.m.

The Lady Eagles will hit the road to Willard to take on the Lady Tigers on September 12th at 4:30 p.m.