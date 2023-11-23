WEBB CITY, MO — The Webb City Cardinals hit the field Thursday morning for a special Thanksgiving Day practice that not many high school teams have the chance to do this late in the season.

Webb City Head Coach Ryan McFarland said, “It’s awesome. I mean, it’s something that, you wish every program, every coach could experience. And, it’s something that, we’ve kind of made a tradition over the years, but it’s something you look forward to, you know, getting up and coming here and, you know when you’re practicing on Thanksgiving you got a big game coming up”.

Big game is right. The Cardinals are set to face Republic in the Class 5 state semis with a chance to go to state. Webb City’s offense has been on fire in November, averaging 54 points and 436 rushing yards a game.

Senior Offensive Lineman Shaun Hunt said, “So, yeah, this group has played together for a long time. Gabe and Omari, we’ve played together for a while and Gabe being the newest one to us. Up front it’s really nice having to block for them because, they’re very talented, in what they do and just being out there with them and blocking for them, they’ll get those big plays and that’s what, you know, helps us out”.

On the other side of the ball, it’ll be Webb City’s defense that will need to do what they’ve done all season. Force takeaways. Which is what will be key for the Cardinals against Republic’s high powered offense.

Senior Defensive Lineman Jace Jones said, “Oh I mean absolutely. I know our offense is going to get the job done, so I mean, all we got to do is put the ball in their hands. We’ll take care of it”.

For Webb City, it always helps to have guys who know what it takes to get to the state championship but to also win it. to act as leaders, these younger guys.

Jones said, “We’ve all stepped up as leaders. There’s a strong leadership presence in every position group. On and off the field, helping kids with homework, just being good role models for underclassmen. So I feel like as seniors, we’ve really just took a step forward and decided like, okay, what is Webb City leadership going to look like? I feel like we really all define that pretty well”.

Senior Linebacker Christian Brock said, “I feel like especially when you’re younger, it’s really a grind. It takes a long time, but at the end we’ve been kind of like just kind of emphasizing that the wait is worth it. And I feel like we’ve all kind of bought in”.

Webb City and Republic are set to square off on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Republic High School.