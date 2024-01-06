JOPLIN, MO — In the 5th place game of the 2024 Kaminsky Classic, the hosts, the Joplin Eagles battled with their COC foe, the Webb City Cardinals.

Webb City outlasted the Eagles and took this one 58-50 to finish 5th in the tournament.

Joplin maintained an early lead after one quarter, 18-15 thanks to a couple of three-pointers.

In a defensive second quarter, Webb City tied it up at 24-all going into halftime.

Webb City started to turn it up defensively in the second half. They finished with 11 steals in the game and scored 27 points off turnovers.

They had three players score in double digits. Eli Pace led the way with 15 points. He also had 4 steals in the win.

Barron Duda had 14 and Omari Jackson had 11 for the Cardinals.

Brecken Green led the EAgles with 19 points while Collis Jones finished with 16.

Webb City is now 9-3 on the season. Their next game will be on Tuesday when they host East Newton.

Joplin falls to 2-10 on the year, with their next game coming on the road on Tuesday when they travel to face Carthage.