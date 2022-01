JOPLIN, MO. — Someone you might be seeing in the NFL soon is Webb city native Kaden Roy.

The former Pittsburg State defensive lineman has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Pitt State announced it on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

A message from 3x Team Captain, 4-year starter, and 2021 Carnie Smith Awardee.. Kaden Roy‼️🦍#RYFP x #OAGAAG x #NFL pic.twitter.com/iUOGLkfTEi — Pitt State Football (@GorillasFB) January 8, 2022



Roy was a four-year starter and a captain for three of those years with the Gorillas.

He was also named to the All-MIAA second team this past season.