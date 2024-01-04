JOPLIN, MO- Webb City dropped a tough game to William Chrisman in the first game of the Kaminsky Classic.

Initially trailing by 15, the Cardinals battled back on a 9-0 run to tie the game via a Barron Duda layup late in the fourth. Duda finished the afternoon with 21 points.

Eli Pace would put Webb up by one in sinking a crucial go-ahead three point shot in the final half minute of the game, but William Chrisman answered and got the best of coach Jason Horn’s squad in overtime with a 63-60 win.

Up next, Webb City will take on Carl Junction at Kaminsky on Friday at 2 p.m.