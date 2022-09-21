The Webb City Cardinals are coming off a tough loss to Joplin last Friday, but of course the team is back at it in practice and ready to bounce back in their week five matchup.

This week they face an Ozark Tigers team who’s seen big improvements to this point since the beginning of their season. They would open the year dropping three in a row to Carl Junction, Republic and Joplin. Last week they would return in week four to get a 40-0 win over Willard.

Webb City’s posted an even 2-2 record so far with losses to Nixa and Joplin and wins over Carl Junction and Republic. This week they go on the road and are motivated to get back above .500 with a win over the Tigers Friday night.

John Roderique said, “The kids are resilient, they show up and work hard and I think they understand what we need to do and I think they understand their roll in that as far as, it’s not real complex, we need to play better and that’s kind of what were focused on, keeping it simple and trying to play better than we did last week.”

Max Stovern stated, “It was a tough loss against Joplin and we’re pretty motivated, we got a chip on our shoulder and we’re ready to come out and beat Ozark. Yeah they’ve been switching things up a lot and they have a pretty complicated back field and we’re ready to come out and study and just get it done.”