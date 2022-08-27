Our local little leaguer from Webb City is continuing his tour as a professional chicken nugget taste tester.

Brody Jackson as we all know has gone viral on social media websites for saying his dream job is to be a “Chicken Nugget Taste Tester”.

Many fast food franchises are lining up to celebrate him and his teammates.

Today they made their stop at Chick-fil-A where they fed the team and their families.

Chick-fil-A also provided Brody with a lot of gift cards, which he can put to good use.

And Brody’s parents are probably happy because they won’t need to pay for him for a little while.

Brody Jackson said, “Yeah they’re gonna save a lot of money this year. Yeah it feels good getting all this attention and uh just people recognizing me. Uh, 10/10 chicken nuggets. They were great”.

Director of Operations for Joplin Chick-fil-A’s Candice Davis said, “What better place to taste test chicken nuggets than Chick-fil-A. Um, Brody actually has been coming here. His grandma has brought him here since he was a baby. She’s friends with Rick’s mom, who’s the owner/operator. Um, so I think that, I mean not that like it’s the only reason we’re doing this is because of that, but like seeing that, us being Chick-fil-A, it makes sense”.