The Webb City Lady Cardinals are coming off a big win Monday night as they defeated the Pittsburg Purple Dragons 77-29.

Tuesday night they traveled to Seneca to take on the Indians. The cardinals came out swinging from both the paint and from the arc. The Indians would make some nice buckets to keep it close early on, but Webb City lead was just too much for Seneca to overcome.

The lady cardinals gets a nice win on the road to defeat Seneca 60-44. Webb City next game is on the road to Nevada to face the Lady Tigers on January 3rd at 7:30 pm

Seneca will be back in action at home to host Clever at 7:30 om on Monday, January 2nd.