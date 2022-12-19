The Webb City Lady Cardinals was at the Cardinal Dome where they hosted the Pittsburg Purple Dragons, Monday night.

The Lady Cardinals dominated in this game early with more than 20 point lead through the second quarter. Webb City came away with a big 77-29 win over Pittsburg.

Senior Kate Brownfield had a game high of 27 points with seven rebounds. Sami Mancini finished with 17 points and Izzy Lopez had 13 points.

Webb City will be back in action tomorrow night as they with travel to Seneca to take on the Indians at 7:30 pm.