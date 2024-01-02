WEBB CITY, Mo. — It’s only the second day into 2024 and high school basketball has returned to the Four States area. The Webb City Lady Cardinals faced the Nevada Lady Tigers on Tuesday night looking to pick their second straight win.

The Lady Cardinals escapes past the Lady Tigers with a 44-36 win. Webb City is now on a two-game winning streak to go to 4-7 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Nevada drops to 6-6 on the year.

Two Lady Tigers were in double figures. Clara Swearingen finished with a team-high 14 points while Lakyn Applegate scored 11 points.

As for Webb City, two Lady Cardinals also posted double-digit points. Whitlee Keith had a game-high 15 points and Abby Sargent chipped in 13 points.

Nevada will return home to host Monett in a Big 8 showdown on Thursday, January 4th at 6 p.m.

Webb City will also be at home on Thursday to host Logan-Rogersville at 7:30 p.m.