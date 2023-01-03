Webb City and McDonald County squared off tonight to kick off the new year. The Cardinals would come away with the win 55-49.

The Cardinals move to 7-2 on the season and extend their winning streak to five games.

Leading the way for the Cardinals was Senior Alex Martin who finished with 22 points. Barron Duda had 10 points, Holton Keith had nine points and Eli Pace added eight points.

The Mustangs fall to 6-8 on the season. Their next game will be at Carthage on Thursday.

Webb City will get ready for the Kaminsky Classic where they will face Jefferson City in the opening round Thursday at Joplin High School. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m.