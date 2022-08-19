Tonight, Webb City would play host to three other squads including Joplin, Seneca, and Lamar.

The Webb City Cardinals would get their first bit of action since winning the class five state championship in 2021 under Head Coach John Roderique. Webb will have a new starting quarterback in senior Landon Johnson. He’ll have seniors Dante Washington and William Hayes to throw to. Lucas Ott and Kaylor Darnell will head up the defense. The Cardinals begin the season at home against Nixa next Friday.

Joplin returned to the field after falling in the class six district three championship game. Head Coach Curtis Jasper will lead the Eagles once again in 2022. Hobbs Gooch will be the new starting quarterback for the Eagles. He’ll have Terrence Gibson and Aiden Sampson as his leading receivers. All-state lineman Dontrell Holt will be back to protect Gooch. Draven Vangilder and Jonathan Williams will lead the defense. The Eagles start the year at home against Branson next Friday.

The Lamar Tigers are back as the class two runners up. Jared Beshore returns to lead the team for a third year. Joel Beshore comes back to be the starting quarterback in his senior season, he was an all-state selection last year. Lineman Ryan Davis and running back Austin Wilkerson, both all-state selections, will be back as well. The Tigers open the season on the road at Marshfield next Friday.

The Seneca Indians are back for more after winning the class three district six championship last year. It will be Cody Hilburn’s second year as head coach for the Indians. He helped them win their first district title since 2013. Two big returning players for the Indians will be senior receiver Conner Ackerson and junior running back Jackson Marrs. The Indians open with Aurora on the road next Friday.