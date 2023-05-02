WEBB CITY, Mo. — Tuesday night, the Webb City Cardinals and the Joplin Eagles returned back to COC action to play one another after some non-conference games on Saturday.

The Cardinals pulled out a shut out win over the Eagles 3-0. Sam Weller scored two of the three Webb City runs. The Cardinals improve to 17-9 on the season. Webb City will be on the road at Willard Thursday, May 4 at 4:30 p.m.

The Eagles fall to 6-17 and will travel to Branson to take on the Pirates Wednesday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m.