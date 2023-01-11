WEBB CITY, Mo.— In a press release this morning by the Webb School District, the Webb City Board of Education announced the hire of Ryan McFarland as the new Head Varsity Football Coach.

McFarland is a Webb City graduate of the class of 2001 and a member of the 2000 Varsity State Championship who played under former Head Coach, John Roderique. He attended Missouri Southern State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Education. He then continued his education at William Woods University receiving his Master of Leadership in Education.

Coach McFarland started his coaching career first at Webb City as a volunteer while attending college, then would later be hired as an Assistant Coach from 2006 to 2013. McFarland made his way to Southeast Kansas where he coached at Frontenac and Riverton before taking the Varsity Football Coaching Position at Seneca from 2016 to 2020. In that time following, he has spent the last couple of years at Webb City working under Coach Roderique’s leadership as an assistant coach. Ryan and his wife, Samantha have four daughters; Rylynn, Skylar, Reese, and Saban.

Coach McFarland released a verbal statement stating, “I would like to thank Dr. Rosetti and the Central Office Staff, the Webb City School Board, Mr. Wilkie, and the high school assistant principal as well as, John Roderique, for this opportunity. My family and I are extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the Webb City Football Program.

My passion for Webb City Football started when I was a young elementary student coming to Cardinal Stadium to watch Friday night football games. From a young boy watching games in the bleachers, to a player in the youth football program, on into the junior high and high school levels, and now to a man who had dedicated the last 20 years to coaching; I am who I am today because of the Webb City School System and the Webb City Football Program.

I want to give a special thank you to my wife, Samantha, for letting me chase my dream of being a high school football coach.

I am excited to take on this new role within the Webb City School District. I am ready to start meeting with our coaching staff as we put together a plan for the future. Lastly, I am most excited to continue building relationships with the players as we build on the storied tradition of Webb City Football.”