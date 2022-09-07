This week, Webb City will be back at home as they prepare for their third game of the season after splitting their first two games. They come into week three with a 1-1 record and are looking to improve their record.

The Cardinals would respond well to their season opening loss against Nixa with a 47-7 victory in Carl Junction last Thursday.

Now with an extra day of rest and returning to a normally scheduled Friday game. Webb City get ready to return home against Republic.

The Tigers are also 1-1 this season so far with a loss to Carthage and a win last week over Ozark.

Webb City are pumped and feeling confident after cruising to a win last week with their first win of the year as well, but Republic tends to be a very physical team.

Also, Webb knows they have to prepared for anything the Tigers throw their way this Friday.

Treyton Roets said, “They bring a lot of pressure, but they leave spots open for the pass game, some play action and stuff like that. So we’re ready to capitalize on some easy things we can do that we worked on forever. In our run game, I know Amari is out right now, but we got some guys that can step in and make an impact, so I think we’re gonna look really good on offense this next week.”

Head Coach John Roderique said, “A really good football team, we played them twice last year, so we got more familiarity with them and they do with us too. They’re a team that there gonna do what they’re gonna do. They have a philosophy on offense and defense and they don’t deter from that.”