Webb City grad Zach Davidson drafted to Minnesota Vikings

CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Former Webb City Cardinal Zach Davidson has made it to the NFL. Davidson was selected in the 5th round by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, the 168th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Davidson says, “I was pretty excited, I mean these past two days, the whole event, it’s been building up to the moment, knowing I’d be a later round guy, knowing my moment was coming, kind of, feelings were at a high. Really juiced up, excited to get the call from the coaches from Minnesota.”

Davidson started his football career at Webb City High School, mainly as a punter. He also intermittently played tight end as an upperclassmen.

John Roderique, Webb City head football coach, says, “Zach was a kid who wasn’t an immediate, he wasn’t the top guy when he way younger. I talked to him last week and told him I’d probably cry when you get the call, and just really elated for him.”

Davidson continued his football career at the University of Central Missouri. With the Mules, he earned All-American honors at both the punter and tight end position, as well as All-MIAA honors.

Unable to play his senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Davidson spent the majority of 2020 preparing himself for the NFL, declaring for the draft in December. He was a prospect that many people were watching closely, having been called “the sleeper of the draft.” Still, he had been in talks with the Vikings for weeks before the draft. He says he feels grateful not only to be drafted, but to be drafted sooner than he expected.

Davidson, “[The Vikings] told me they love me who I am as a player and what I brought to the table. I was just happy to get picked up in the fifth round, ultimately get my opportunity earlier than expected.”

This draft day is one of celebration for Davidson and his family, but he knows that the real work begins soon.

Zach Davidson, Drafted to Minnesota Vikings, “I’m gonna enjoy the day, but kind of get the ball rolling for when I get up there, get prepared for camp, get the playbook as soon as I can and really reach out to a couple of the teammates and get the ball rolling. It’s my job now. I’ve got a job.”

Davidson is the second player from the Webb City class of 2016 to make it to the NFL. His former teammate, Tristan Colon-Castillo, was an unsigned free agent last season. He signed with Baltimore and saw playing time during the 2020 season.