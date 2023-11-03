WEBB CITY, Mo– The Webb City Cardinals dominated at home over Belton defeating them, 71-20 to advance to the District Championship!

The Cardinals scored 64 points in the first half behind 466 total yards in the first half.

Gabe Johnson had 3 touchdowns in the first half. Two on the ground and one through the air.

Omari Jackson, Drew Vonder Haar, Jonah Spieker, Andrew Elwell, Slade Hurd and Jackson Lucas all had touchdowns in the game.

Andrew Young had a pick-6 in the first half.

Webb City totaled 578 yards of total offense. Defensively, they intercepted four passes and forced one fumble.

They now advance to the Class 5 District 7 Championship where they will host Carthage.