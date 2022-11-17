The Webb City girls basketball squad was in action tonight as they held a Jamboree. They would invite the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs and Aurora Houn Dawgs.

Each team played against each other for three six minute quarters.

The Cardinals will begin their season on the road at the Carthage Lady Tigers Invitational on December 1st against El Dorado Springs. Carl Junction kicks off the season at home for the CJ Classic on November 23rd. Aurora will start its season at home as well against Hartville next Tuesday November 22nd.

Webb City head coach Lance Robbins and player Kate Brownfield saw some great things from the team tonight.

Head Coach Lance Robbins said, “Yeah, obviously it’s an exciting time of year for us for me…girls have been working really hard in practice the last three weeks and it was nice to be able to come out tonight and just get on the floor and play somebody other than you know our teammates in practice and stuff. So, we saw a lot of good things, things we can build on we also saw some things that we got to get better at too.”

Kate Brownfield stated, “I think our effort was really good you know I mean…throughout a game like everybody’s going to make mistakes but I think we were willing to have our teammates back is when somebody make a mistake hey we are going to be right back there we are going to coverage, whenever someone gets by you we’re going to be there. And so I think we all have each others back which helps us a lot.”