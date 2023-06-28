WEBB CITY, Mo– After hosting their “Hog Pride” camp last week, Webb City Football was hosting it’s “Offensive Skills Camp” for young kids which wrapped up on Wednesday.

The camp is designed for all offensive skills positions like; quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

The ages for the kids in attendance ranged from 3rd grade all the way to 8th grade.

New Head Football Coach Ryan McFarland and his staff took the kids through different skills and drills based on their position.

It was a two-hour camp where they spent the first hour on skill work and the second hour playing different games like 7-on-7’s.

Coach McFarland and two of his seniors talked about being able to connect with the kids who come out and watch them play on Friday nights.

Coach McFarland said, “”We walked down the hill on Friday night and these kids are there slapping hands and, in Webb City, you grow up, most kids don’t want to be an NFL football player. They want to be a Webb City Cardinal. And that’s kind of what they grew up and they idolize these guys a little bit. Our seniors really embrace it because they’ve waited, 13 years to get to this point where they can be the old guys and they get a chance to be the mentors to the young kids. But these young kids look up to, I promise you, if you ask them, it’s not a college college team or NFL team. They want to be a Webb City Cardinal”.

Braden McKee said, “”Because I remember when I came here, I used to look up to all these high schoolers and think how cool would be to be out there and playing on Friday nights. And now I get to come out here and teach the little kids how to play football and how we do stuff”.

Breckin Galarado said, “”I mean, it’s great because they all want to, like I said before, just do what we do, and we get to teach them everything we know and hopefully it’s good enough for them because that’s what they’re going to be the next people coming up to this school”.