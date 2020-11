WEBB CITY, MO. –The Webb City Cardinals hosted the Platte County Pirates in the Class 5 State semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

The last time these two teams met was in last year’s Class 4 State championship game where Webb City put on a dominant performance to win the title.

However, that wasn’t the case this time around. Despite coming back from a 14-0 deficit, the Cardinals’ season ultimately came to an end at the hands of Platte County with a final score of 24-21.