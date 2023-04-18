JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday afternoon, the Carthage Tigers faced a local rival in the Webb City Cardinals at Joe Becker Stadium.

The Cardinals cruised to a big 14-1 victory over the Tigers. Webb City didn’t waste any time with a two run homer from Cy Darnell to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. After the Cardinals took the lead, they never looked back. Webb City now moves to 11-6 on the season. They will be back on the road to take on the Nixa Eagles at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

The Tigers fall to 3-14 on the year and will travel to Republic to face the Tigers Thursday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m.