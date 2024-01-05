JOPLIN, MO – Webb City dominated Carl Junction in their second game of the Kaminsky Classic with a 65-49 win Friday afternoon.

Scoring 30 points, guard Barron Duda was a heavy contributor for the Cardinals offense. Eli Pace lead Webb in assists with five, and Gabe Johnson excelled in transition garnering five steals.

Carl Junction managed to have a solid fourth quarter, but the Cardinals closed out the game with a 16 point victory.

Up next, Webb City will play Joplin in the fifth place game at 12:30 p.m., and Carl Junction will play Neosho in the seventh place game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.