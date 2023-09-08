REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Webb City Cardinals went on the road to face the Republic Tigers Friday Night.
The Cardinals rolled past to defeat the Tigers 42-21. Webb City will host arch-rival the Joplin Eagles on September 15 at 7 p.m.
by: Tichina Coleman
